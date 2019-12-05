Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of two women sitting on a park bench and talking. One woman is eating an apple, and the other woman is holding a water bottle.

Alternate Text

Drawing of two women sitting on a park bench and talking. One woman is eating an apple, and the other woman is holding a water bottle.

Caption

Drawing of two women sitting on a park bench and talking. One woman is eating an apple, and the other woman is holding a water bottle.

File Size

7.612 MB | 2110 x 2645

File Type

JPG