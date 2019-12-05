A man and a woman aboard a plane
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a man and a woman aboard a plane.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a man and a woman aboard a plane.
Caption
When traveling by plane, find out if and when a meal will be served. Then decide when to take your insulin shot or diabetes pills. You may need to bring your own food for the trip.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.386 MB | 2100 x 1236
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsMedicine Eating Older Adults Female
Share this page