Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of a man and a woman aboard a plane.

When traveling by plane, find out if and when a meal will be served. Then decide when to take your insulin shot or diabetes pills. You may need to bring your own food for the trip.

