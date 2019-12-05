Description

Drawing of a man in who is sitting in a chair. His shoes are off and are on the floor. He is using his hands to hold one foot while he looks at the bottom of his foot.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man in who is sitting in a chair. His shoes are off and are on the floor. He is using his hands to hold one foot while he looks at the bottom of his foot.

Caption

Drawing of a man in who is sitting in a chair. His shoes are off and are on the floor. He is using his hands to hold one foot while he looks at the bottom of his foot.

File Size

683 KB | 1452 x 1652

File Type

JPG