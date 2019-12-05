U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A woman lying in bed reaching for stomach medicine

View full-sized image Drawing of a woman lying in bed reaching for stomach medicine.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a woman lying in bed reaching for stomach medicine.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a woman lying in bed reaching for stomach medicine.

Caption

Drawing of a woman lying in bed reaching for stomach medicine.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

3.086 MB | 1516 x 2155

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Older Adults At home Female Medicine
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest