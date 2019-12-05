U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
An adult in a hospital bed next to a child in another bed

View full-sized image Drawing of an adult in a hospital bed next to a child in another bed.
Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Liver transplants can help adults and children.

Diseases or Conditions

Liver Disease

File Size

453 KB | 1500 x 1009

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Female Adults Hospital Children
