A smiling father and mother who are looking at their baby
Description
Drawing of a smiling father and mother who are looking at their baby. The father is standing behind the mother with his hand on her shoulder. The mother is holding the baby in her left arm and touching the baby’s face with her right hand. The baby is loos
Alternate Text
Drawing of a smiling father and mother who are looking at their baby. The father is standing behind the mother with his hand on her shoulder. The mother is holding the baby in her left arm and touching the baby’s face with her right hand. The baby is loos
Caption
Drawing of a smiling father and mother who are looking at their baby. The father is standing behind the mother with his hand on her shoulder. The mother is holding the baby in her left arm and touching the baby’s face with her right hand. The baby is loos
File Size
4.779 MB | 1825 x 2384
File Type
JPG