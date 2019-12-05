Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of female health professional standing and drawing blood from seated female patient's arm.

Alternate Text

Drawing of female health professional standing and drawing blood from seated female patient's arm.

Caption

Drawing of female health professional standing and drawing blood from seated female patient's arm.

File Size

1.272 MB | 2025 x 2175

File Type

JPG