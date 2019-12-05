U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A man working in a garden

View full-sized image Drawing of a man working in a garden. He is digging in the dirt with a shovel.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man working in a garden. He is digging in the dirt with a shovel.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man working in a garden. He is digging in the dirt with a shovel.

Caption

Make sure you wear shoes that fit well.

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management

File Size

4.345 MB | 2325 x 3600

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Adults Male Outdoors African American
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest