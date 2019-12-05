Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a doctor talking with a male patient in an exam room.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a doctor talking with a male patient in an exam room.

Caption

Start every checkup by taking off your shoes and socks.

File Size

1.298 MB | 1650 x 2250

File Type

JPG