Family having a picnic outside
Description
Drawing of a family having a picnic outside. An older woman sits at a table. In front of her are a glass of water and a pill container. A woman is placing a dish on the table. A man is cooking food on a grill. Nearby, an older man is playing with two children.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a family having a picnic outside. An older woman sits at a table. In front of her are a glass of water and a pill container. A woman is placing a dish on the table. A man is cooking food on a grill. Nearby, an older man is playing with two children.
Caption
Drawing of a family having a picnic outside. An older woman sits at a table. In front of her are a glass of water and a pill container. A woman is placing a dish on the table. A man is cooking food on a grill. Nearby, an older man is playing with two children.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
7.715 MB | 2070 x 2550
File Type
JPG