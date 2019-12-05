Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a male patient talking with a female health care provider. On the table in front of them are a blood glucose meter, a booklet, and a coffee cup.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a male patient talking with a female health care provider. On the table in front of them are a blood glucose meter, a booklet, and a coffee cup.

Caption

When you see your health care provider, ask lots of questions. Before you leave, be sure you understand everything you need to know about taking care of your diabetes.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

373 KB | 1050 x 750

File Type

JPG