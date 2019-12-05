Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man picking produce in a field.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man picking produce in a field.

Caption

Mike is a migrant farm worker with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Mike, 47, is married, and he and his wife have three children. The family is often on the move, depending on where the work is. Mike has his blood pressure and kidneys checked at

File Size

584 KB | 1050 x 1425

File Type

JPG