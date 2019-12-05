Man sitting at a table in a bookstore
Drawing of a man sitting at a table in a bookstore.
James runs a bookstore in California. He’s 35 years old and has had type 1 diabetes for 15 years. James takes good care of his teeth and sees his dentist twice a year. He makes his appointments in the morning, after breakfast, so he won’t get low blood gl
489 KB | 1050 x 1050
JPG
