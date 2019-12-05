U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Middle-aged African American man and woman facing each other and holding hands on a boardwalk near an amusement park

View full-sized image Middle-aged African American man and woman facing each other and holding hands on a boardwalk near an amusement park.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Middle-aged African American man and woman facing each other and holding hands on a boardwalk near an amusement park.

Alternate Text

Middle-aged African American man and woman facing each other and holding hands on a boardwalk near an amusement park.

Caption

Middle-aged African American man and woman facing each other and holding hands on a boardwalk near an amusement park.

File Size

1.395 MB | 825 x 1050

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Outdoors Older Adults Male Female African American
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest