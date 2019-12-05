Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man and woman lying in bed and facing each other, with their foreheads touching. A blanket covers them from the armpits down.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man and woman lying in bed and facing each other, with their foreheads touching. A blanket covers them from the armpits down.

Caption

You could get hepatitis B from having sex with an infected person.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

195 KB | 975 x 750

File Type

JPG