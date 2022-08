Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of a woman breastfeeding her baby.

Drawing of a woman breastfeeding her baby

Even though I have diabetes I can still breastfeed my baby. My milk gives my baby exactly what he needs.

1.11 MB | 1800 x 1725

JPG