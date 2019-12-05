Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a pair of hands under a running faucet and lathered with soap.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a pair of hands under a running faucet and lathered with soap.

Caption

Drawing of a pair of hands under a running faucet and lathered with soap.

File Size

578 KB | 1650 x 1125

File Type

JPG