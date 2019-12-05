Man sitting at a table, scooping his fork into a plate of food in front of him
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a man sitting at a table, scooping his fork into a plate of food in front of him. Two pill bottles and a glass of liquid are also on the table.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a man sitting at a table, scooping his fork into a plate of food in front of him. Two pill bottles and a glass of liquid are also on the table.
Caption
Eating a healthy diet and taking medicines are part of taking care of your new liver.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
332 KB | 675 x 900
File Type
JPG
Share this page