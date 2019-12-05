Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a woman and a doctor seated at a table and talking in the doctor’s office. The doctor is taking notes.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a woman and a doctor seated at a table and talking in the doctor’s office. The doctor is taking notes.

Caption

Drawing of a woman and a doctor seated at a table and talking in the doctor’s office. The doctor is taking notes.

File Size

646 KB | 1200 x 1050

File Type

JPG