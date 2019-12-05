Woman and a doctor seated at a table and talking in the doctor’s office
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a woman and a doctor seated at a table and talking in the doctor’s office. The doctor is taking notes.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a woman and a doctor seated at a table and talking in the doctor’s office. The doctor is taking notes.
Caption
Drawing of a woman and a doctor seated at a table and talking in the doctor’s office. The doctor is taking notes.
File Size
646 KB | 1200 x 1050
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsDoctor's office Adults Female
Share this page