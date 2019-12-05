U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Picnic by a lake

View full-sized image Illustration of a picnic by a lake. A woman hugs a boy and a group of people are seated or standing around a picnic table by a lake.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Illustration of a picnic by a lake. A woman hugs a boy and a group of people are seated or standing around a picnic table by a lake.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a picnic by a lake. A woman hugs a boy and a group of people are seated or standing around a picnic table by a lake.

Caption

Illustration of a picnic by a lake. A woman hugs a boy and a group of people are seated or standing around a picnic table by a lake.

Diseases or Conditions

Diet and Nutrition

File Size

1.86 MB | 1538 x 1950

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Outdoors Pregnant Children Adults Male Female
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest