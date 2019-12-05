U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Tres hombres jugando golf en el putting green

View full-sized image Ilustración de tres hombres jugando golf en el “putting green”.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Ilustración de tres hombres jugando golf en el “putting green”.

Alternate Text

Ilustración de tres hombres jugando golf en el “putting green”.

Caption

Ilustración de tres hombres jugando golf en el “putting green”.

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management

File Size

6.219 MB | 1934 x 2400

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Outdoors Sports Older Adults Male
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest