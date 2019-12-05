Pregnant women walking
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of two pregnant women walking for exercise and carrying water bottles.
Alternate Text
Drawing of two pregnant women walking for exercise and carrying water bottles.
Caption
Physical activity can help you reach your blood glucose targets.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
199 KB | 685 x 878
File Type
JPG
Share this page