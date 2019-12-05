U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Collage of people engaged in physical activities

View full-sized image A group of drawings showing a woman stretching, kids and dad playing with bikes, two women walking together, and a woman using cans for weights. Four kinds of physical activity labeled in the background.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

A group of drawings showing a woman stretching, kids and dad playing with bikes, two women walking together, and a woman using cans for weights. Four kinds of physical activity labeled in the background.

Alternate Text

A group of drawings showing a woman stretching, kids and dad playing with bikes, two women walking together, and a woman using cans for weights. Four kinds of physical activity labeled in the background.

Caption

A group of drawings showing a woman stretching, kids and dad playing with bikes, two women walking together, and a woman using cans for weights. Four kinds of physical activity labeled in the background.

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management

File Size

1.71 MB | 1324 x 1570

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Female Walking Stretching Caucasian African American Strength Training Adults English labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest