U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Woman walking - B&W - labeled

View full-sized image Drawing of woman walking with the benefits of physical activity in the background.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of woman walking with the benefits of physical activity in the background.

Alternate Text

Drawing of woman walking with the benefits of physical activity in the background.

Caption

Drawing of woman walking with the benefits of physical activity in the background.

File Size

461 KB | 1433 x 1650

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Walking African American Adults Female
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest