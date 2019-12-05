Continent Cutaneous Reservoir – Labeled in Spanish
Continent cutaneous reservoir. Labels point to the kidney, ureter, stoma, and reservoir.
Un reservorio cutáneo continente une los uréteres a una bolsa interna, que se vacía a través de un estoma.
Se crea un reservorio cutáneo continente usando una bolsa interna para contener la orina. Ambos uréteres están unidos a la bolsa y un canal conecta la bolsa a un estoma.
408 KB | 2064 x 1652
JPG
