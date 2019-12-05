Colon and Mesentery
Description
Black and white illustration of the colon and the mesentery, which holds the colon in place, with mesentery labeled.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the colon and the mesentery, which holds the colon in place, with mesentery labeled.
Caption
The colon is held in place by the mesentery.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
2.099 MB | 2406 x 2726
File Type
JPG
