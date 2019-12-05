Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Black and white illustration of malrotation of the bowel in which the cecum is not positioned correctly.

Illustration of malrotation of the bowel in which the cecum is not positioned correctly.

In malrotation, the cecum is not positioned correctly. The tissue that normally holds it in place may cross over and block part of the small bowel.

