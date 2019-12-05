U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Male and Female Urinary Tracts

View full-sized image The male and female urinary tracts within the outline of male and female bodies. The kidney, ureter, bladder, prostate (male), and urethra are labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Male and female urinary tracts.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease Urologic Diseases

File Size

877 KB | 3000 x 2004

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy Female Male English labels
