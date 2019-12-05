Lower GI Tract
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of the lower gastrointestinal tract inside the outline of a man’s torso. Inset of the lower gastrointestinal tract with the cecum, ascending colon, transverse colon, descending colon, sigmoid colon, and rectum labeled.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the lower gastrointestinal tract inside the outline of a man’s torso. Inset of the lower gastrointestinal tract with the cecum, ascending colon, transverse colon, descending colon, sigmoid colon, and rectum labeled.
Caption
The lower GI tract.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1014 KB | 3000 x 1500
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Anatomy
Share this page