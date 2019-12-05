U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Diseased Kidney Failing to Produce Sufficient Erythropoietin

View full-sized image Illustration of a diseased kidney that fails to produce enough erythropoietin to stimulate red blood cells, resulting in anemia.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

122 KB | 900 x 1017

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy Unlabeled
