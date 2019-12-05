Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a body outline with shaded lines showing the location of nerves affected by peripheral neuropathy. Peripheral nerves are in the toes, feet, legs, hands, and arms.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a body outline with shaded lines showing the location of nerves affected by peripheral neuropathy. Peripheral nerves are in the toes, feet, legs, hands, and arms.

Caption

Peripheral neuropathy affects the nerves in the toes, feet, legs, hands, and arms.

File Size

688 KB | 733 x 1800

File Type

JPG