Female Urinary Tract

View full-sized image Illustration of the outline of a female body showing the female urinary tract with the kidney, ureter, bladder, and urethra labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the outline of a female body showing the female urinary tract with the kidney, ureter, bladder, and urethra labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the outline of a female body showing the female urinary tract with the kidney, ureter, bladder, and urethra labeled.

Caption

The urinary tract.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease Urologic Diseases

File Size

636 KB | 2088 x 2897

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels Female
