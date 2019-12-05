Appendix, Small Intestine, and Large Intestine with Detail of an Inflamed Appendix
Black and white illustration of the appendix, small intestine, and large intestine with a detail of an inflamed appendix and each labeled.
Illustration of the appendix, small intestine, and large intestine with a detail of an inflamed appendix and each labeled.
The appendix is a small, tube-like structure attached to the first part of the large intestine, also called the colon. The appendix is located in the lower right portion of the abdomen, near where the small intestine attaches to the large intestine.
2.094 MB | 4687 x 2574
JPG
