Abdomen Showing Position of the Colon
Description
Black and white illustration of the abdomen showing position of the colon.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the abdomen showing position of the colon.
Caption
The appendix is a small, tube-like structure attached to the first part of the large intestine, also called the colon. The appendix is located in the lower right portion of the abdomen, near where the small intestine attaches to the large intestine.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
476 KB | 1200 x 993
File Type
JPG
