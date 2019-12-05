U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Digestive System with Liver Highlighted

Illustration of the torso showing the digestive system, with the liver highlighted.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the torso showing the digestive system, with the liver highlighted.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the torso showing the digestive system, with the liver highlighted.

Caption

Autoimmune hepatitis affects the liver.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases Liver Disease

File Size

543 KB | 1580 x 2903

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy Unlabeled
