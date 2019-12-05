Lower Digestive Tract with Labels
Description
Black and white illustration of the lower digestive tract with labels: stomach, large intestine (colon), small intestine, ileum, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the lower digestive tract with labels: stomach, large intestine (colon), small intestine, ileum, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus.
Caption
Lower digestive system.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
604 KB | 2248 x 2383
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Anatomy
