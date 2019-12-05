U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Digestive System with Labels

View full-sized image Illustration of the digestive system with labels pointing esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus. 
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system with labels pointing esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus. 

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system with labels pointing esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus. 

Caption

Illustration of the digestive system with labels pointing esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus. 

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases Liver Disease

File Size

766 KB | 1764 x 3322

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
