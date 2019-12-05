Colon with an inset showing diverticula with labels
Description
Black and white illustration of the colon and an enlargement of it showing diverticula with colon (large intestine) and diverticula labeled.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the colon and an enlargement of it showing diverticula with colon (large intestine) and diverticula labeled.
Caption
Many people have small pouches in their colons that bulge outward through weak spots. Each pouch is called a diverticulum. Multiple pouches are called diverticula. The condition of having diverticula is called diverticulosis.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
617 KB | 2191 x 2484
File Type
JPG
