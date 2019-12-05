U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Anatomy of the Biliary System

View full-sized image Illustration of the biliary system, with the liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreatic duct, common bile duct, pancreas, cystic duct, and hepatic ducts.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the biliary system, with the liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreatic duct, common bile duct, pancreas, cystic duct, and hepatic ducts.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the biliary system, with the liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreatic duct, common bile duct, pancreas, cystic duct, and hepatic ducts.

Caption

Illustration of the biliary system, with the liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreatic duct, common bile duct, pancreas, cystic duct, and hepatic ducts.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases Liver Disease

File Size

480 KB | 1702 x 1535

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Anatomy
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest