U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Digestive System with Stomach, Small Intestine, Colon, and Rectum Labeled

View full-sized image Illustration of the digestive system with stomach, small intestine, colon, and rectum labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system with stomach, small intestine, colon, and rectum labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system with stomach, small intestine, colon, and rectum labeled.

Caption

The digestive tract.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

1.91 MB | 2243 x 2649

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Anatomy
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest