Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system with stomach, small intestine, colon, and rectum labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system with stomach, small intestine, colon, and rectum labeled.

Caption

The digestive tract.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.91 MB | 2243 x 2649

File Type

JPG