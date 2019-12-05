The Stages of Liver Damage: Normal Liver, Fatty Liver, Liver Fibrosis, and Cirrhosis

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Illustration of the stages of liver damage: normal liver, fatty liver (where deposits of fat cause liver enlargement), liver fibrosis (where scar tissue forms and more liver cell injury occurs), and cirrhosis (where scar tissue makes the liver hard).

Caption

Liver damage.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

793 KB | 3000 x 1576

File Type

JPG