The Stages of Liver Damage: Normal Liver, Fatty Liver, Liver Fibrosis, and Cirrhosis
Illustration of the stages of liver damage: normal liver, fatty liver (where deposits of fat cause liver enlargement), liver fibrosis (where scar tissue forms and more liver cell injury occurs), and cirrhosis (where scar tissue makes the liver hard).
Liver damage.
