The Pancreas in Relation to Local Organs and Conduits with Labels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of the pancreas in relation to other local organs and conduits, with the liver, bile duct, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, and pancreatic duct labeled.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the pancreas in relation to other local organs and conduits, with the liver, bile duct, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, and pancreatic duct labeled.
Caption
Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas. The pancreas is a large gland behind the stomach and close to the duodenum.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
221 KB | 1463 x 1013
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Anatomy
Share this page