The Lower Digestive Tract with Labels

View full-sized image Illustration of the lower digestive tract with stomach, large intestine (colon), small intestine, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the lower digestive tract with stomach, large intestine (colon), small intestine, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the lower digestive tract with stomach, large intestine (colon), small intestine, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus labeled.

Caption

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the general name for diseases that cause inflammation in the small intestine and colon.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

589 KB | 2249 x 2463

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
