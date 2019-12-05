Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Three black and white illustrations of pull-through surgery to treat Hirschsprung’s disease. The first shows a healthy section and a diseased section following the anus. The second shows removal of the diseased section. The third shows the healthy section

Alternate Text

Caption

Before surgery: The diseased section is the part of the intestine that doesn't work. Step 1: The doctor removes the diseased section. Step 2: The healthy section is attached to the rectum or anus.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

754 KB | 3424 x 1592

File Type

JPG