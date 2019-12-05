Broken Red Blood Cells seen in Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of broken red blood cells, as seen in the blood of people with hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Alternate Text

Illustration of broken red blood cells, as seen in the blood of people with hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Caption

In hemolytic uremic syndrome, toxins destroy red blood cells. These misshapen cells may clog the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

251 KB | 900 x 1271

File Type

JPG