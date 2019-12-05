Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the brain with the hypothalamus highlighted and labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the brain with the hypothalamus highlighted and labeled.

Caption

The hypothalamus makes antidiuretic hormone (ADH), which directs the kidneys to make less urine.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

452 KB | 2260 x 2676

File Type

JPG