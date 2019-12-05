U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Brain with the Hypothalamus Highlighted and Labeled

View full-sized image Illustration of the brain with the hypothalamus highlighted and labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the brain with the hypothalamus highlighted and labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the brain with the hypothalamus highlighted and labeled.

Caption

The hypothalamus makes antidiuretic hormone (ADH), which directs the kidneys to make less urine.

Diseases or Conditions

Endocrine Diseases

File Size

452 KB | 2260 x 2676

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest