Brain with the Hypothalamus Highlighted and Labeled
Black and white illustration of the brain with the hypothalamus highlighted and labeled.
Illustration of the brain with the hypothalamus highlighted and labeled.
The hypothalamus makes antidiuretic hormone (ADH), which directs the kidneys to make less urine.
