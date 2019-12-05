Two illustrations of the penis: top showing the arteries and bottom showing the veins

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Two black and white illustrations of the penis: the top one showing the arteries of the penis and the bottom one showing the veins of the penis. The top drawing contains labels for the cavernous artery, dorsal artery, corpora cavernosa, bulbourethral artery, and corpus spongiosum.

Two illustrations of the penis: the top one showing the arteries of the penis and the bottom one showing the veins of the penis. The top drawing contains labels for the cavernous artery, dorsal artery, corpora cavernosa, bulbourethral artery, and corpus.

Arteries (top) and veins (bottom) penetrate the long, filled cavities running the length of the penis—the corpora cavernosa and the corpus spongiosum. Erection occurs when relaxed muscles allow the corpora cavernosa to fill with excess blood fed by the ar

1.415 MB | 2917 x 2530

JPG