Two illustrations of the penis: the top one showing the arteries of the penis and the bottom one showing the veins of the penis
Two illustrations of the penis: the top one showing the arteries of the penis and the bottom one showing the veins of the penis.
Arteries (top) and veins (bottom) penetrate the long, filled cavities running the length of the penis—the corpora cavernosa and the corpus spongiosum. Erection occurs when relaxed muscles allow the corpora cavernosa to fill with excess blood fed by the ar
File Size
577 KB | 1256 x 1284
File Type
JPG
