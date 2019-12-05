Skeleton with Labels for Kidneys, Ureters, Bladder, and Urethra
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of a skeleton from the ribs to thighs showing labelled kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra.
Alternate Text
Caption
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
928 KB | 2192 x 2682
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels
