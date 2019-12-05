U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Skeleton with Labels for Kidneys, Ureters, Bladder, and Urethra

View full-sized image Illustration of a skeleton from the ribs to thighs showing labelled kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

928 KB | 2192 x 2682

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
