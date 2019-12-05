U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Skeleton Showing the Kidneys, Ureters, Bladder, and Urethra

View full-sized image
Description

Black and white illustration of the urinary system inside of the pelvic region of a human body. The urinary system is shaded in.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the urinary system inside of the pelvic region of a human body. The urinary system is shaded in.

Caption

Illustration of the urinary system inside of the pelvic region of a human body. The urinary system is shaded in.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease Urologic Diseases

File Size

682 KB | 1500 x 2282

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Anatomy
